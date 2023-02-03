Business Break
Man charged in Auburn sexual assault case

Andres Lenardo Hurtado has been charged in a sexual assault investigation.
Andres Lenardo Hurtado has been charged in a sexual assault investigation.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man is behind bars in connection to a sexual assault case.

Court records show Andres Lenardo Hurtado, 48, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at an Auburn residence, and an investigation revealed Hurtado as the suspect.

He is being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
Quincy “Ty” Hill has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey.
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus
National Civil War Museum tells story of war during Black History Month
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
