Man charged in Auburn sexual assault investigation

Andres Lenardo Hurtado has been charged in a sexual assault investigation.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man is behind bars in connection to a sexual assault case.

Court records show Andres Lenardo Hurtado, 48, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at an Auburn residence, and an investigation revealed Hurtado as the suspect.

He is being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

