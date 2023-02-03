Man wanted in home invasion arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted in connection to a home invasion in Columbus has been arrested on separate charges in Dallas, Texas.

Due to active warrants, the Columbus Police Department was notified about the arrest of 33-year-old Curtis Williams after he was taken into custody.

On February 1, investigators traveled to Texas to pick up Williams on warrants for:

Home Invasion

Aggravated Assault x2

Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree x3

The warrants stem from an incident that happened on March 31, 2022 when Columbus officers responded to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road in reference to an assault. Further investigation revealed that a home invasion and physical altercation occurred at the scene.

During the incident, two people sustained injuries and children were present.

Williams is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday, February 3, at 8:00 a.m.

