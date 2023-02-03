Opelika man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 injured in shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on attempted murder charges after a victim was shot in January.

On January 31, Opelika police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged.

During the investigation, the victim was able to provide information which led to the identification of a possible suspect.

On Feb 2., detectives arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Derrill Walton, from Opelika, for attempted murder.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

