Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 injured in shooting

Opelika man arrested on attempted murder charges after 1 injured in shooting
Opelika man arrested on attempted murder charges after 1 injured in shooting(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on attempted murder charges after a victim was shot in January.

On January 31, Opelika police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged.

During the investigation, the victim was able to provide information which led to the identification of a possible suspect.

On Feb 2., detectives arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Derrill Walton, from Opelika, for attempted murder.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter pleads not guilty, facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins

Latest News

City prepares for African American Parade Celebration
City prepares for African American Parade Celebration
House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
Students make Valentines for our troops
Students make Valentines for our troops
Black History Month: Kadavien Baylor
Black History Month: Kadavien Baylor
Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are...
Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’