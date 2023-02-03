Business Break
Shaw High School Black History Committee to host Cultural Food Truck Festival(Source: Shaw High School)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Black History Committee at Shaw High School will host their Cultural Food Truck Festival next week.

The Cultural Food Truck Festival will be on Thursday, February 9, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., in the Shaw High School parking lot. At this event, attendees will celebrate life and history with delicious food, great music and amazing entertainment.

Expected event vendors are Vego Taco, Mr. V’s, Roses Caribbean Restaurant, Doris Daughter Private Chef and Catering, Sweet Mama Earth, Mr. Phreeze and Lizzy’s Sweet Shoppe. There is a one dollar entry fee for patrons, as all of the community are welcome to come and celebrate.

The Cultural Food Truck Festival will be held, at 7579 Raider Way #1885, in Columbus (Shaw High School Parking Lot). For more information about the Cultural Food Truck Festival, contact 706-987-7538.

