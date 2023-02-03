Trial for suspects in Upatoi home invasion turned murder set to begin Feb. 6

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The trial for six suspects allegedly involved in a Upatoi home invasion that ended in the murder of a 21-year-old is set to begin.

Ceuion English, Anthony Foster, Trevonuis Williams, Laqwane Kindred Mercedes Kraft and a female who was a juvenile at the time of the crime are all charged with murder for the shooting death of Cross Henderson.

According to the police, Henderson and his friends were approached at gunpoint while standing outside. Security camera footage showed the suspects in the area and entering the woods behind the victim’s home before coming into the backyard.

Authorities say Henderson was singled out and taken to the residence’s second floor, where his mother, brother and uncle were while his friends were being pistol-whipped and assaulted outside.

When the 21-year-old attempted to escape, he yelled to his mother to call 911 and was shot with a nine-millimeter handgun by one of the suspects, hitting Henderson in the lower back.

The five suspects then met a sixth suspect waiting in a white vehicle, and they all drove away together.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a large amount of marijuana, money and cell phones were taken from the home.

Foster was identified in a police lineup. English and Williams were arrested following the execution of a search warrant that led officials to find guns, ammunition and marijuana that was packaged similarly to what was taken from Henderson’s residence.

Kraft and the female juvenile both turned themselves into police custody, while Kindred was arrested after police conducted a search warrant and found additional guns and ammunition.

All six suspects will be tried for murder.

Jury selection for this case will begin on Monday, Feb. 6, and the trial will immediately follow.

