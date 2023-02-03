Business Break
US Marshals, Muscogee County Sheriffs Office arrest two murder suspects in Columbus

By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriffs Office (MCSO) has arrested four murder suspects over the course of two days. Earlier today, the MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, alongside the US Marshals, served two felony murder arrest warrants, in Muscogee County.

Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala had outstanding warrants for 1st Degree Murder, issued by Virgin Islands authorities, Schneider had Arson, issued by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, as well.

Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala were arrested near 13th Avenue, in Muscogee County and transported to the Muscogee County Jail. They are currently awaiting extradition.

