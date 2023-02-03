Business Break
Youth of the Year winner: Elijah Adams

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order as the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley crowns its 2023 Youth of the Year.

Carver High School senior Elijah Adams wins the coveted title at the Bibb Mill Event Center on February 2.

He’s a senior at Carver High School who plans to attend Georgia Southern after he graduates.

He was one of five impressive young people who was selected as a finalist for Youth of the Year.

Adam says he’s honored to be chosen as the winner adding that the Boys and Girls Club has changed his life.

“I thank the Boys & Girls Club for making me the person I am today because before I came to the Boys & Girls Club, I was just a bad kid so when I first got to the Boys & Girls Club - they just accepted me allowed me to change, watched me change as I grew,” said Adams. “You’ve got different people that want to see you change, you’ve got Coach Pace, Coach Moody, Coach Jay - they all wanted to see me change. They found the things that I love to help me change in the process.”

WTVM is proud to have been a sponsor since Youth of the Year began 10 years ago.

All of the finalists received a laptop, scholarship money, and a tuition free year at Columbus Tech.

The winner gets all of that plus $4,000 in scholarship money and a full ride at Columbus Tech. Congratulations to all.

