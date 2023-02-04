Business Break
Auburn man faces multiple drug charges following traffic stop arrest

Jacarl Montrel Gullatte
Jacarl Montrel Gullatte(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 42-year-old Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple drug crimes after being arrested during a traffic stop.

According to Auburn police, Jacarl Montrel Gullatte was arrested from a narcotics investigation that led to a search warrant and the recovery of numerous controlled substances.

During the investigation, authorities say Gullatte was developed as a suspect after finding evidence involving him selling illegal narcotics. As a result, officers received a search warrant for a house in the 800 block of West Richland Circle and an arrest warrant for the suspect.

On Feb. 2, Gullatte was arrested during a traffic stop. Additionally, on that same day, the Auburn Police Department conducted a search warrant at the West Richland Circle residence.

In the course of the search, officers seized over $100,000 in cash and several controlled substances.

Subsequently, Gullatte was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $76,500 bond.

