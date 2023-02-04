Business Break
Auburn police searching for stolen grave maker vases from Memorial Park Cemetery

Stolen grave maker vase from Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn
Stolen grave maker vase from Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in recovering stolen grave maker vases.

According to authorities, the police department met with representatives of Memorial Park Cemetery on E. Samford Avenue regarding a theft complaint of about 86 grave marker vases stolen between Feb. 1 and 2.

Officers describe the items as being about a foot tall and bronze in color. The vases mark various gravesites, many of which are of military veterans.

The vases are valuable for their raw material and carry sentimental value for the loved ones of those laid to rest at the cemetery.

Law enforcement believes the individual(s) responsible for the stolen property will try to sell the vases as scrap metal.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police advise scrap yards or similar businesses to report any suspicious sales resembling the stolen items to Detective Greg Miller at 334-501-3145.

