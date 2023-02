PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the five Central Red Devils that signed to play college baseball on Friday!

Signees: Jax Yoxtheimer (UAB), Colton Wombles (Auburn), Preston Bedford (Montevallo), Carson Gilley (Southern Union State) and Tripp Richards (Bevill State).

Our coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.