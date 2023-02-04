Business Break
Chambers County School District begins Black History Month with motivational sessions at schools

Daniel Truelove speaks with students apart of the Chambers County School District.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier this week, the Chambers County School District hosted Mr. Daniel Truelove for three motivational presentations. These motivational sessions were provided for secondary students across the district. Daniel Truelove’s programs focused on the theme of resilience, as the district kicked off the beginning of Black History month.

Daniel Truelove shared his message with over a thousand secondary students across the district from grades 6-12 reaching students, at W.F. Burns Middle School, Valley High School, J.P. Powell Magnet School and LaFayette High School. Truelove’s programs across the district were sponsored by the Honorable Judge Calvin Milford, with funding from the Juvenile Court Services.

Today, Daniel is on a mission to build more confident, resilient, and mentally strong students having worked across the USA for the last thirteen years. His accomplishments have impacted thousands including over 500 professional athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and USA Track & Field. He uses his speaking ability to inspire students, athletes and educators to never give up.

Truelove’s message on resilience resonated with students, as he relayed his own upbringing from his hometown of Sulligent in rural Lamar County, Alabama. Truelove noted how he used athletics as an outlet and earn a football scholarship to Alabama State University. His ultimate dream of following his brother’s footsteps to the NFL did not materialize, leaving him to finish his education at The University of Alabama. Truelove earned a degree in psychology.

Truelove emphasized that reaching one’s goals require actions that reflects the investment needed to reach the goal. Multiple students searched him out after all three of his presentations to speak with Mr. Truelove, seek his advice and his encouragement.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

