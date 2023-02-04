Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Clouds Return for Sunday

Elise’s Forecast
Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon with clouds making a comeback.
Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon with clouds making a comeback.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It turned out to be a perfect winter Saturday here in the Valley, and things won’t change too much to end the weekend. The only difference for our Sunday will be a slight warm up and an increase in cloudiness. Expecting nice, dry conditions to stick around as we start the work week too! Temps will continue warming up a smidge each day, and by Wednesday we should see 70s across the board. This will come ahead of a cold front that will bring another wave of wet, stormy weather for the end of the week. This little rainy blip in our otherwise beautiful forecast will come about starting in the wee morning hours of Thursday and stick around through Friday afternoon, with the greatest coverage of showers/storms during the first part of the day Thursday. This will clear out for the next weekend, allowing pleasant and cool conditions to return Saturday through Monday!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
Nadine Word pleaded guilty to preparing and submitting false tax returns and failing to file...
Columbus tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns, not paying personal taxes
Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala had outstanding warrants for 1st Degree Murder, issued by...
US Marshals, Muscogee County Sheriffs Office arrest two murder suspects in Columbus
Desmond Jones-Edwards
Columbus police locate missing 11-year-old last seen at Baker Middle School
Columbus apartment fire results in numerous people to lose everything

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
The Dry Weather Continues into the Weekend!
A chilly weekend with plenty of sun Saturday. More clouds Sunday, especially during the first...
Dry Weekend Ahead! Warmer Early Next Week
Dry air moving in quickly today.
Brighter and cooler change moving in