Clouds Return for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It turned out to be a perfect winter Saturday here in the Valley, and things won’t change too much to end the weekend. The only difference for our Sunday will be a slight warm up and an increase in cloudiness. Expecting nice, dry conditions to stick around as we start the work week too! Temps will continue warming up a smidge each day, and by Wednesday we should see 70s across the board. This will come ahead of a cold front that will bring another wave of wet, stormy weather for the end of the week. This little rainy blip in our otherwise beautiful forecast will come about starting in the wee morning hours of Thursday and stick around through Friday afternoon, with the greatest coverage of showers/storms during the first part of the day Thursday. This will clear out for the next weekend, allowing pleasant and cool conditions to return Saturday through Monday!

