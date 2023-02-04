The Dry Weather Continues into the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold start throughout the Valley this morning where temperatures are just above freezing in most spots. We will warm up this afternoon to the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies, but breezy conditions will make it feel a tad cooler than it actually is. The skies will become a bit cloudier this evening, staying with us until around the lunchtime hour tomorrow. Sunday will be warmer than today as temps will start in the upper 30s to the low 40s and will eventually warm up to the low 60s with more sunshine in the evening. We can put away the rain gear for a while as the dry weather will stick around for the start of the work week and doesn’t return until around Thursday! However, it seems the groundhog was wrong about 6 more weeks of winter because the next few days in the Valley will feel like spring as temperatures will be warming up to the 70s by Tuesday, possibly even Monday.

