LaGrange Police Chief retires after nearly 50 years of law enforcement

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) – LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar is retiring, after nearly fifty years in law enforcement. Dekmar spent twenty-eight years with the LaGrange Police Department

LaGrange Mayor Pro Tem Mark Mitchell presented Chief Dekmar with the Flame of Excellence award, to honor his inspiring career from April 3, 1995 to February 3, 2023. Chief Dekmar was hired by a past LaGrange City Manager, Tom Hall, in 1995.

Dekmar’s experience in law enforcement includes, ten years as a Wyoming police officer and investigator, 36 years serving in Georgia as a police officer, detective, and division commander. Chief Dekmar is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, Chief Dekmar is also a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, a board member for the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange.

Adding to his list of achievements, Chief Lou Dekmar is a past president and chair of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), past president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and a past president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Additionally, Dekmar is a former Council Member of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and a past member of the Georgia Board of Public Safety. He has also served as a Federal Monitor for the US Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division.

Chief Dekmar is an international presenter for police leaders and elected officials on a range of topics involving leadership and has provided over 300 training programs to police chiefs, in over 20 states and several countries. Lou Dekmar holds a BS in Administration of Justice from the University of Wyoming and an MS in Public Administration from Georgia College and State University.

Chief Lou Dekmar has also received international recognition for his part in offering a public apology for the lynching of Austin Callaway, in 1940. Since then, he has been instrumental in helping to heal past wounds through community programs including the Racial Trust building Initiative.

The City of LaGrange continues a nationwide search for a Police Chief. LaGrange Police Captain Dale Strickland, currently serves as Interim Police Chief.

