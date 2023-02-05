Chattahoochee County Schools receive grant from Department of Defense, funding will benefit STEM program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently, the Chattahoochee County Schools received 50-thousand dollars worth of grant money. Officials say the funding will go toward increasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics opportunities for students.

Dr. Kristie Brooks, the district’s superintendent says funding will be used to offer Advance STEM courses through College Board.

“I’m going to benefit from it because it’s going to give me those better classes I can take. It’s going to give me more experience to be able to reach my goals and get where I want to be at. We’re just feeling thrilled. I am personally beyond excited because when you see our kids and you see what they’re capable of doing, and all the Dual Enrollment classes they’re already doing with Columbus Tech, this just allows this to have an additional level of opportunities,” says Dr. Kristie Brooks.

The funding comes from the Department of Defense, as part of the National Math Science Initiative. The partnership, aimed at increasing college readiness, involves Fort Benning. The bases’ Garrison Commander, Colonel Mahle, Representatives from Senator Ed Harbison, Congressman Sanford Bishop and other lawmakers’ were present at the check unveiling.

