Cloudy Start but the Sunshine Will be Back this Evening; Dry Trend Continues into Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday was one of the nicest days the Valley has seen all year in terms of weather and it is likely to be the best weekend of the year so far with how the conditions are looking for today! Temperatures are definitely not as cold throughout the Valley this morning compared to yesterday, and that will be true for our afternoon highs as well. Temperatures are going to warm from the 40s into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon and the cloud cover will thin out throughout the day until there are no clouds left which will make for great viewing conditions tonight for the full moon. The February full moon is often called the “snow moon” because heavy snowfall is common in parts of the US this time of year, but is not common here. However, much like our weekend, you won’t be needing the rain gear until later this week, as the dry weather will stick around for the start of the work week and doesn’t return until around late Wednesday night! We are still hammering down the exact timing of the rain to come. I have one last thought about the next few days... I am losing my faith in Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog because he may think there are six more weeks of winter, but this upcoming week is looking like spring for the Valley! Temperatures will trend into the mid-70s by hump day!!

