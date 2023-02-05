Business Break
Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

Quincy “Ty” Hill has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey.
Quincy “Ty” Hill has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey.(Columbus Police Department (CPD))
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15.

the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident
in the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue and afterwards the Homicide Unit took lead on the investigation.

On January 19, law enforcement officials issued warrants for Hill’s arrest. On February 2, U.S. Marshals arrested Hill, at a hotel in Phenix City. The warrants for Hill’s arrest were for the following offenses; Murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Quincy “Ty” Hill was extradited to Columbus, on February 3. Hill is scheduled for a hearing in Recorder’s Court on Monday, February 6, at 9:00 a.m.

