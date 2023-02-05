LaGrange juvenile shot in the back, suspects unknown at this time

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Saturday February 4, law enforcement officials with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 200 block of Handley Street. According to authorities, there was someone who had been shot and law enforcement was called to the scene.

The shooting occurred around 7:47pm. At the scene, officers spotted a male juvenile near 14 Habersham Drive, with a gunshot wound in his back. Several officers began medical treatment on the victim, until EMS arrived.

The juvenile victim was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center and later transferred to Grady Hospital, in Atlanta. According to authorities, the victim is 15 years old. The LaGrange Police Department is conducting an investigation into this incident. At this time, no suspects have been identified for the aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this incident, is encouraged to call, 706-883-2603.

