One person murdered in Phenix City drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of 6th Street, in reference to a person being shot.

At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened on Saturday February 4, around 2:45pm.

Mackey was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Officers from the Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene and began an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined Mackey was shot in an apparent drive by shooting.

Investigators are searching for a silver Hyundai Sonata. This vehicle is said to be in connection with the murder.

If you have any information about this incident, contact 334-448-2819.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.