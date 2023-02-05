Business Break
Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody

On Friday, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus. On Saturday...
On Friday, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia.

According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.

Prior to being taken into custody, Haley Andrus latest known location was in the Columbus area.

EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
