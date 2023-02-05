Warming Through Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds made their way back into the Valley for our Saturday night and Sunday, but the sun is coming out again tomorrow! Clouds will dissipate through the evening tonight, allowing for a nice view of the February full moon, known as a “snow moon.” Unfortunately (or maybe not if you like spring), there is no snow in our near future. In fact, temps will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s for the start of the work week! By Wednesday we expect to see highs in the mid 70s across the Valley. We will continue to be in this nice dry spell for the start of the work week, but rain is on the way again come Thursday morning. A cold front will begin to approach Wednesday afternoon, pushing in extra moisture and increasing clouds. This will make for a pretty overcast night, with rain beginning in the very early morning hours of our Thursday. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder too, but no severe weather is expected in the Valley at this time. For now, the front is expected to stall out just to our southeast, making for a somewhat rainy day Friday as well. Once that front finally scoots all the way out of the picture we will see a return of nice, cool air and sunny skies for the next weekend.

