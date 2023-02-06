22-year-old Phenix City man killed in a drive-by shooting on 6th Street

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Russell County, one Phenix City man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, the third homicide for the county since the start of this month.

22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey is dead after investigators from Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined was a drive-by shooting on February 4.

News Leader 9 spoke with neighbors who live near where Mackey was shot on 6th Street in Phenix City, who say the area is quiet and not where you would expect a tragic incident like Saturday’s to take place.

“This neighborhood is very quiet, but yesterday [Saturday] was unexpected,” says Phenix City resident, Ciara Jones.

On Saturday, at 2:45 p.m., Phenix City Police responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of 6th St. where they found Mackey suffering after being shot multiple times.

Jones lives one street over from where the shooting happened on 5th St. She says to hear news of a shooting in this area is unusual.

“You would probably hear dogs barking, but other than that as far as a shooting or breaking into houses, it’s none of that over here. It’s a quiet, ducked off place,” says Jones.

Jones says Mackey lived in one of the homes on 6th St. and would usually take walks around the block listening to music.

“He loves walking. I would always see him walking around. Other than that, he’s a nice guy, a cool young man,” says Jones. “I don’t think he was into violence or nothing. He was sweet and cool.”

Patricia Guarino is in town staying with her niece who also lives in the neighborhood and says it’s concerning the shooting happened so close.

“This is a low crime area, you know, not very threatening so we were surprised,” says Guarino. ”It’s very tragic for a young man to lose his life in that manner and our hearts and prayers go out to the family.”

Mackey was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead Saturday by Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. Mackey would have turned 23 February 18.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate what is believed to be a silver Hyundai Sonata that could be in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Investigator. San Nicolas at 334-448-2819 or Lieutenant. Isabel at 334-448-2825.

