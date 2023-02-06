Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (Gray News) – Three teenagers found dead in a New Mexico garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.

Police said a propane heater was found to be in use inside the garage.

Details about the victims are not yet being released, as police are still working to notify families.

The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use.

Carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous, as it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy “Ty” Hill has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey.
Columbus murder suspect arrested on 3rd Avenue
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus
One person killed in Phenix City drive-by shooting
One person killed in Phenix City drive-by shooting
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

4 of 6 suspects in Upatoi home invasion-turned murder plead guilty
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers
A boy was rescued from earthquake rubble in Qatma, Syria, after a deadly earthquake struck...
Boy pulled from earthquake rubble
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store