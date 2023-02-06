Another Spring-Like Day Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another gorgeous spring - uh, I mean winter - day for us today with temperatures in the low 70s and lots of sunshine! Things will cool back down to the low 40s tonight, with clear skies remaining. Not expecting much change for your Tuesday. Highs will mimic today with the only difference being a few added clouds by the afternoon. Tuesday night will be very cloudy and keep temps in the low 50s. By Wednesday, we will see our peak highs for the week - mid 70s - with a little bit of a muggy feel in the air and a slight breeze. Big changes come for the end of the week with rain moving in very early Thursday morning, just before you get ready to head out the door, and sticking around all day! Still not expecting any severe weather here, but you could hear a few rumbles of thunder. The front will stall out just to our southeast and keep the rain coming for Friday afternoon as well. The good news is we will dry out again for the weekend for more of those cool and sunny days! Dry conditions stick around into the next work week, with the next shot at rain being mid-week.

