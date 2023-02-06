COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus.

The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway.

Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash.

