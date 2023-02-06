Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus.
The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway.
According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash.
