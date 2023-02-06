Business Break
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile on multiple drug possession charges.

On Saturday, February 4, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road to investigate a person brandishing a weapon.

Responding officers arrested two people on the following charges:

  • 19-year-old Devon Dozier
    • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
    • Possession of Marijuana
  • Juvenile
    • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
    • Possession of Marijuana
    • Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

A stolen Glock .45 and 385 grams of marijuana - valued at $3,850 - were recovered during the investigation.

Dozier is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing Monday, February 6, 2023 at 2 p.m.

A court hearing is pending for the juvenile.

