Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile on multiple drug possession charges.
On Saturday, February 4, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road to investigate a person brandishing a weapon.
Responding officers arrested two people on the following charges:
- 19-year-old Devon Dozier
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Juvenile
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
A stolen Glock .45 and 385 grams of marijuana - valued at $3,850 - were recovered during the investigation.
Dozier is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing Monday, February 6, 2023 at 2 p.m.
A court hearing is pending for the juvenile.
