Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile on multiple drug possession charges.

On Saturday, February 4, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road to investigate a person brandishing a weapon.

Responding officers arrested two people on the following charges:

19-year-old Devon Dozier Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) Possession of Marijuana

Juvenile Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) Possession of Marijuana Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute



A stolen Glock .45 and 385 grams of marijuana - valued at $3,850 - were recovered during the investigation.

Dozier is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing Monday, February 6, 2023 at 2 p.m.

A court hearing is pending for the juvenile.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.