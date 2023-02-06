Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Muscogee County schools have been all cleared following being placed on a temporary secured perimeter due to a domestic dispute on Milgen Road.

According to officials, the Columbus Police Department responded to the dispute where one person threatened others involved in the disagreement and ‘a school.’

No school was specified in the threat, which resulted in the following being placed on a secured perimeter,

Waddell Elementary School

Shaw High School

Midland Middle School

Midland Academy

Blackmon Middle School

Eagle Ridge Academy

Authorities say that the person who made the threat is known to frequent the Flat Rock Road area. They have since been found and placed in a treatment facility.

Columbus police noted that the person did not own a firearm. However, law enforcement still proceeded with caution.

No one was injured during this incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.