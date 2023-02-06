Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Muscogee County schools have been all cleared following being placed on a temporary secured perimeter due to a domestic dispute on Milgen Road.

According to officials, the Columbus Police Department responded to the dispute where one person threatened others involved in the disagreement and ‘a school.’

No school was specified in the threat, which resulted in the following being placed on a secured perimeter,

  • Waddell Elementary School
  • Shaw High School
  • Midland Middle School
  • Midland Academy
  • Blackmon Middle School
  • Eagle Ridge Academy

Authorities say that the person who made the threat is known to frequent the Flat Rock Road area. They have since been found and placed in a treatment facility.

Columbus police noted that the person did not own a firearm. However, law enforcement still proceeded with caution.

No one was injured during this incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
Quincy “Ty” Hill has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey.
Columbus murder suspect arrested on 3rd Avenue
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus

Latest News

National Civil War Museum tells story of war during Black History Month
National Civil War Museum tells story of war during Black History Month
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in...
Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees