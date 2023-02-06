National Civil War Museum tells story of war during Black History Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As February marks Black History Month, many local organizations are doing their part to educate and explain the importance of African American figures to people throughout the area - including the National Civil War Naval Museum in Columbus.

The National Civil War Naval Museum is telling the story of the Navies of the Civil War, which includes some Black History. For the month of February, the museum is highlighting who they call the unsung black heroes of the Civil War in a Black History showcase for the community.

For it’s seventh year, the National Civil War Naval Museum will host its ‘Lift Every Voice of African Americans in Civil Navies’ showcase.

It’s a combination of a stage play and tour experience with actors from Columbus State University and surrounding areas - telling the stories of African American figures who made a significant impact in the Navy.

“They’re portraying individuals who had a part in working with, for, or against the Navies in the war,” said Holly Wait, executive director.

“A lot of research went into this project because a lot of the heroes in this story are not very well known,” said Jonathan Perkins, Life Every Voice writer and director.

Heroes like Moses Dallas, a lifelong slave, who eventually became a Naval pilot on a confederate ship and one of the first sailors to be paid 100 dollars a month for his service before he was killed in 1864.

Or Medal of Honor reciepeint John Lawson. Lawson was a Naval sailor who was wounded during the battle of mobile bay while serving on the USS Hartford.

“He refused to go downstairs to get worked on to get help and he said, ‘I will not leave my post,’” said Perkins.

Facts about Naval unsung heroes that aren’t heard enough. Now, the museum wants to make sure youth also learn some of this rich history.

“We’re also taking the show on tour to area schools. They’re about 10 schools we’ll be visiting during the month of February.”

Hoping the stories make an impact on the youth.

“I want people to be inspired by these stories. I know we’re living in some crazy times. "

“It’s important to know your history. You have to understand where you came from and why you came from.”

