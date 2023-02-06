Business Break
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6.

Officials say this was a single-vehicle crash.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

