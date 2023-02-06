Phenix City police seeking answers following weekend shooting

PHENIX CITY, AL. (WTVM) - In Phenix City, police responded to a shooting this weekend that left one man dead.

We’re working to find out more information as police continue canvassing the area.

Phenix City police officers responded to a shooting around 2:45 in the afternoon Saturday. That’s where they found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey with several gun shot wounds..

“CPR was initiated on scene,” Captain Skip Lassiter said. “He was then transported to Columbus Piedmont Medical Center where he was pronounced decease.”

Now, Phenix City Police are asking the public for help in identifying a car. Captain Lassiter said this car is not necessarily being deemed the suspects car, but rather in the area when the crime took place.

“It appears to be a Hyundai Sonata,” Lassiter said. “It’s silver in color, but after further review, we think it may be that light blue silver color.. Kind of a mixture in the paint. We’re seeking any information if anybody knows anything about the vehicle. All we know is that it was in the area at the time of the incident.”

Phenix City resident Bennett Bennett told me crime is a concern for him and his family.

“It pretty high,” Bennett said. “They really need to do something about it. There’s a lot of young kids who are getting a hold of guns who really don’t need them.”

Captain Lassiter explained along with canvassing the area where the incident happened, police are using a program called victimology to learn more about Mackey and obtain answers.

After a total of nine homicides in Phenix City in 2022-- the city now at number three so far this year.

