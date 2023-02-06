Business Break
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux holding grand opening in Tiger Town
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is bringing Cajun-flair to Tiger Town.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is holding its grand opening in Tiger Town on Monday, February 6. It will be located on 3041 Capps Way near the Auburn University campus.

Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration and festivities at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by its executive team and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. The first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.

Walk-On’s Opelika will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, click HERE.

For a complete menu, locations and more information, click HERE.

