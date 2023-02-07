Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 killed in early morning Barbour County crash

The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of...
The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Clayton, in Barbour County.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOUR, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, has claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman.

The victims have been identified as Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton and Quawanna Quasheima Wigham, 26, of Eufaula.

The victims were fatally injured when the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Caple was driving struck a deer, left the roadway, struck a culvert and a tree before overturning.

Caple nor Wigham were using a seat belt at the time of the crash and were ejected from the Camaro.

Both Caple and Wigham were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Clayton, in Barbour County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
1 dead after car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter

Latest News

INTERVIEW: CEOs Emphasizing Return to Workplace
INTERVIEW: CEOs Emphasizing Return to Workplace
INTERVIEW: Doctor talks about macular degeneration
INTERVIEW: Doctor talks about macular degeneration
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux holding grand opening in Tiger Town
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux holding grand opening in Tiger Town
Military Child Education Coalition holds Purple Star education summit
Military Child Education Coalition holds Purple Star education summit