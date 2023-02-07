Business Break
Man charged in sex abuse case near Auburn University

Antonio Flowers has been charged in a sex abuse case near Auburn University's campus.
Antonio Flowers has been charged in a sex abuse case near Auburn University's campus.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police have arrested an Opelika man in connection to a sex abuse case.

Antonio Simeon Flowers, 37, has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Police said the accuser reported the incident on Feb. 2 and Flowers was arrested the next day.

Authorities said the alleged victim reported being “forcibly subjected to sexual contact” on Dec. 14 near the 200 block of Beard-Eaves Ct, which is on the campus of Auburn University.

Police said Flowers was known to the victim and the incident was not random. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

