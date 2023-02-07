Business Break
Military Child Education Coalition holds Purple Star education summit

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Military Child Education Coalition is working to show its support for kids moving from one school to another - something military-connected students know too well.

The coalition hosted a training and education summit to support schools looking to hold Purple Star designations.

Purple Star Schools support the unique educational, social and emotional needs of military kids.

The free event - held at Troy University’s riverfront campus in Phenix City - including sessions for critical learning opportunities, that support Purple Star readiness in their districts.

“There’s a lot of different components when it comes to students transitioning from school to school, state to state, country to country - when it comes to transcripts, when it comes to just adapting to friends and everything so we want to make sure that we give everybody the same playing field we wanna level it out,” said Likitca Ligon, AL State Coordinator.

This student-led program brings military and civilian students together to learn how to support academic success during those hard transitions.

