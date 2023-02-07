Staying Mostly Dry Tomorrow; Rain Comes Early Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another stunning spring-like day in the Valley today, but the clouds are on the uptick and will be for the next 24 hours. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, keeping us insulated, so most folks will see temps in the low 50s heading out the door tomorrow. Wednesday afternoon will bring more warm temps, but much less sunshine. With an influx of moisture there will also be a slight chance to see a passing shower in the afternoon, but the real rain doesn’t make it here until early Thursday morning. This will be pushed by a cold front and we could see a few thunderstorms along with it, but not expecting many, if any, of them to be severe. The front will slow down drastically once it makes it here and that means the rain will stick around for Thursday night and Friday as well. We could still see a few sprinkles Saturday, but the weekend will be dry and chilly overall. Nice conditions will remain in place for the start of the next week, before another system approaches the Valley by dinner time on Valentine’s day (sad face).

