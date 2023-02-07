Sunday hours to end for Alabama’s FEMA recovery centers

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will close all its FEMA/State/Small Business Administration Disaster Recovery Centers in Alabama on Sundays, though services will still be available on all other days of the week.

The recovery centers will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday to give Jan. 12 storm victims the one-on-one help they still need.

The deadline to apply for assistance for all designated counties is March 16, 2023. No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.

WHERE:

Autauga County

Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Center

118 Jesse Samuel Hunt Blvd.

Prattville, AL 36066

Dallas County

Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center

1428 Broad St.

Selma, AL 36701

Dallas County

Felix Heights Community Center

405 Medical Center Pkwy.

Selma, AL 36701

Greene County

Robert H. Young Community Center

720 Greensboro St.

Eutaw, AL 35462

Hale County

Akron Volunteer Fire Station

181 First Ave. South

Akron AL 35441

Sumter County

Emelle City Hall

123 Dailey Ave.

Emelle, AL 35462

Survivors may also apply for assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app for smartphones or calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

