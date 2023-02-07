Business Break
Taste of spring next few days

Tyler’s forecast
As clouds start to roll in Tuesday, that won't be enough to slow the warm up. Highs in the 70s at least through Wednesday. Rain returns Thursday/Friday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm up continues for the next couple days even as clouds increase. Rain primarily holds off until after Wednesday.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Tuesday. After 30s and 40s this morning, a warm afternoon is coming with highs in the low 70s mid afternoon.

Highs reach the low 70s region-wide Tuesday.
Highs reach the low 70s region-wide Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to at times mostly cloudy tonight. Mild with lows mostly in the low to mid 50s early Wednesday.

Lows Wednesday morning mostly in the 50s.
Lows Wednesday morning mostly in the 50s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun Wednesday. We’ll call it partly sunny overall. Even warmer and a bit breezy with highs between 74 and 78 degrees in many spots.

Off and on rain is likely Thursday into Friday.
Off and on rain is likely Thursday into Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A risk of severe weather will stay to our west Wednesday as storms move through Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi during the afternoon and evening, eventually sliding into west Alabama Wednesday night/early Thursday. The severe risk appears lower as the showers and storms move across Alabama. Rain chances go up quickly Thursday here in the Chattahoochee Valley as the breeze kicks up. A few thunderstorms are possible. While a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out around here, the main focal point may be to our south across the Florida Panhandle and far south Alabama and Georgia as the system makes its closest approach to us. We’ll keep an eye on how any potential threat evolves. At least scattered showers are expected to linger Friday as cooler air slowly tries to work in.

A cold front is expected to slow down late in the week giving us up to an inch or two of rain...
A cold front is expected to slow down late in the week giving us up to an inch or two of rain in spots Thursday/Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Once the drier air reaches us by Friday night, it will really start cooling down again through the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the low 50s. The coldest time will be Sunday with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Another warming trend begins Sunday and Monday with highs starting to climb into the low to mid 60s again under a sunny to partly cloudy sky. 70s possible for Valentine’s Day with rain chances starting to gradually return Tuesday/Wednesday of next week perhaps.

After the rain late in the week, we cool down again briefly for a couple days before warming...
After the rain late in the week, we cool down again briefly for a couple days before warming back up again early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

