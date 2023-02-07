Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The trial for two sisters accused of killing a 17-year-old at a Columbus park last year will begin Tuesday morning.

Markayla Marshall was shot to death at Primus King Park off Staunton Drive last March. Jury selection wrapped up Monday, Feb. 6.

The state and defense chose from more than 50 potential jurors, who will ultimately decide the fate for Ceonna and Eurica Turpin - both facing murder charges.

According to officials, Marshall peppersprayed Ceonna Turpin. That’s when police say Ceonna pulled a handgun, firing shots.

‘Shoot Ci-Ci shoot’, is what police testify 20-year-old Eurica Turpin told her younger sister before Marshall was shot and killed.

Ceonna and Eurica Turpin have different attorneys... both claiming self defense in the case.

The trial is set to begin the morning of February 7.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
1 dead after car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter

Latest News

Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter
Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
1 dead after car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
As clouds start to roll in Tuesday, that won't be enough to slow the warm up. Highs in the 70s...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go