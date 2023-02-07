Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The trial for two sisters accused of killing a 17-year-old at a Columbus park last year will begin Tuesday morning.

Markayla Marshall was shot to death at Primus King Park off Staunton Drive last March. Jury selection wrapped up Monday, Feb. 6.

The state and defense chose from more than 50 potential jurors, who will ultimately decide the fate for Ceonna and Eurica Turpin - both facing murder charges.

According to officials, Marshall peppersprayed Ceonna Turpin. That’s when police say Ceonna pulled a handgun, firing shots.

‘Shoot Ci-Ci shoot’, is what police testify 20-year-old Eurica Turpin told her younger sister before Marshall was shot and killed.

Ceonna and Eurica Turpin have different attorneys... both claiming self defense in the case.

The trial is set to begin the morning of February 7.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.