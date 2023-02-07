Tuskegee man arrested for Auburn auto burglary and theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn and Tuskegee Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man on several warrants, including theft.

According to authorities, Christopher Dewayne Rogers of Tuskegee was apprehended from an incident reported on Jan. 26, 2023, near the 1700 block of South College Street. Police say a victim said a suspect illegally entered their automobile and stole their property.

Tuskegee police found the suspect, identified as Rogers, in Macon County the same day in possession of stolen property recovered by officials.

The Auburn Police Department was then notified and started a deeper investigation. As a result, arrest warrants were obtained for unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of stolen property.

Rogers was arrested on Feb. 6 and taken to Lee County, where he is being held on a $4,000 bond.

