COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently in the area of Wise Street and Beatrice Ave.

According to officials, they are investigating a shooting where one person was injured.

1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg - the injuries are non-life threatening.

