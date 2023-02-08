Business Break
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers following an order by the Alabama Public Service Commission.

The APSC, a body that regulates Alabama’s public utilities, said during its meeting Tuesday that a regular examination of Alabama Power’s books and records showed that it had exceeded the authorized range allowed for its rate of return.

“Alabama Power can confirm that approximately $62 million will be refunded to eligible customers,” a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

The refunds will not be made immediately, however. They’ll be included in customers’ August 2023 bills.

It’s also still unclear exactly how much money customers will see returned to their pockets with the spokesperson saying Alabama Power is “currently studying the Commission’s order to best estimate the refund for a typical residential customer and will follow up once we know more.”

The refund comes after Alabama Power made three rate hikes in 2022. The last hike, which amounted to about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, was announced in December and was said to be due to compliance with federal requirements, inflation, and economic conditions.

The December increase happened just a month after an increase of about $10 per month that APCO blamed on increased fuel costs needed to generate electricity.

