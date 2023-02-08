Auburn to close downtown streets in celebration of Mardi Gras parade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Several streets in Downtown Auburn will close for the fourth annual Krewe de Tigris Mardi Gras Parade. The parade will be begin at 3p.m. on Saturday, February 18.

All cars remaining after 2:50p.m. will be blocked-in, until the completion of the parade. The parade will begin at the intersection of Thach Avenue and South College Street, travel east on Thach Avenue to Gay Street, north to Tichenor Avenue, west to College Street and south back to Thach Avenue.

Cars will not be allowed to park on Tichenor Avenue, to allow the parade enough passing space. An entertainment district will be in effect from 11a.m until 6p.m, so Downtown visitors are encouraged to park in the Wright Street Parking Deck and the Auburn Burton Street Parking Deck.

