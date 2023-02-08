Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn to close downtown streets in celebration of Mardi Gras parade

The Krewe De Tigris Mardi Gras parade will be held at 3p.m. on Saturday, February 18.
The Krewe De Tigris Mardi Gras parade will be held at 3p.m. on Saturday, February 18.(WLOX)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Several streets in Downtown Auburn will close for the fourth annual Krewe de Tigris Mardi Gras Parade. The parade will be begin at 3p.m. on Saturday, February 18.

All cars remaining after 2:50p.m. will be blocked-in, until the completion of the parade. The parade will begin at the intersection of Thach Avenue and South College Street, travel east on Thach Avenue to Gay Street, north to Tichenor Avenue, west to College Street and south back to Thach Avenue.

Cars will not be allowed to park on Tichenor Avenue, to allow the parade enough passing space. An entertainment district will be in effect from 11a.m until 6p.m, so Downtown visitors are encouraged to park in the Wright Street Parking Deck and the Auburn Burton Street Parking Deck.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
1 dead after car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter

Latest News

1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus
1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
Opelika police
East Alabama law enforcement agencies partnering to create gun task force
Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week