Even warmer Wednesday; Rain and a few storms starting Thursday

Tyler’s forecast
More clouds than sun Wednesday with very warm temperatures. A slow cooling trend will begin the rest of the week, but the main thing will be the clouds/off and
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With this warmer February weather, the atmosphere will respond by bringing rain back into the picture at times starting Thursday and the rest of the week.

More clouds than sun on this Wednesday. It will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures in the 50s in the morning will rise into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon. A few of the warmer spots south even have a chance of hitting 80 degrees!

Highs will reach 74-80° Wednesday.
Highs will reach 74-80° Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A stray shower is possible late in the day but most of us stay dry ahead of a storm system that brings a level 2 risk of severe weather well to our west across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi through tonight.

Clouds increase and thicken even more tonight. There could be an isolated shower or two. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60 early Thursday.

Overcast and breezy Thursday with a chance of showers in the morning becoming more likely as we head into the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible during this time, too. Overall the storm system should weaken somewhat with a couple storms perhaps reaching strong to borderline severe limits from the Highway 82 corridor and especially south near the Tri-State area of Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Highs in the 60s to near 70.

Rain lingers off and on Friday and even into Saturday now it appears as the air gradually turns cooler. Most of our notable rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches should come Thursday and Friday with a lighter rain expected Saturday.

Rain returns off and on Thursday through Saturday, heavy at times, especially before the weekend.
Rain returns off and on Thursday through Saturday, heavy at times, especially before the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The second half of the weekend looks better for outdoor plans but it will be on the chilly side. Another warming trend is expected next week with the driest weather at the beginning of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

