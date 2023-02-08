Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say

Officers arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. (Source: KOMO)
By Mo Haider
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A woman died after a multi-car pileup in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired.

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an SUV, causing it to collide with a landscaping truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old woman riding in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where she died.

The forklift driver was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
1 dead after car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges

Latest News

In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake near 12,000
The death toll in Turkey and Syria has topped 11,000 with thousands more still missing.
Rescuers race against time in Turkey and Syria after earthquake
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy seeks weaponry in surprise trips to London, Paris
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A baby was delivered on the side of the road inside a car.
Roadside delivery: Woman gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ on the way to hospital