Growth and developments continue in Mill District in Columbus

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One part of Columbus is seeing major changes when it comes to development and revitalization.

A project that’s been in the works for years on Second Avenue, The Banks Housing development, that took the place of the former Chase Homes, is finally approaching completion. The new mixed-home development will house both people living on a fixed income and people who do not.

You may have noticed new developments popping up while driving down Second Avenue in Columbus. Also known as the Mill District, the area encompasses four historic neighborhoods: City Village, North Highland, Bibb Village, and Anderson Village.

Sitting on a piece of prime real estate along the Second Avenue corridor, 102 new apartments, called The Banks.

“We need more affordable housing in Columbus, Muscogee County, Georgia, really throughout the United States,” Sabrina Richards with the Columbus Housing Authority said. “There’s a great demand for affordable housing.”

Right now, the Chief of Property Management at the Columbus Housing Authority, Sabrina Richards, tells me her team is accepting applications for people interested in living at The Banks - with prices ranging from $895 to $1375.

Another new development you may have noticed that’s currently under construction, Truth Spring Inc, a non-profit school that works to provide people with job readiness training and job placement.

“There are wonderful things happening. As you get higher in the Mill District, closer to the interstate, we have great things happening, like the Food Mill and Mercy Med and our community garden,” Lauren Chambers with Mill District Inc. said. “Great things are happening.”

Opening about two years ago, The Food Mill team, also continuing their work in eliminating food insecurities through several programs.

“This is one of areas in Columbus that has the highest rate of nutrition insecurity,” Olivia Amos said. “We are all really working together to bring change to this community and provide resources that the people need here.”

So that’s 3 new developments in a relatively small footprint, and there‘s a lot more developments in this area like the City Mills hotel, Mercer Medical College Campus and the Mill District Studios... just to name a few.

Construction for The Banks housing development is slated to wrap up at the end of March 2023.

