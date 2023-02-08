Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

IRS says Georgians should delay filing 2022 taxes if received a relief check

The IRS is warning taxpayers to wait if they live in a state where refund checks were distributed.
The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.
The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.(MGN)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tax season is here, and the federal government and the state are now accepting returns but now the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers to wait if they live in a state where refund checks were distributed.

For those who have already filed, the advice is not to file an amended tax return right now.

According to the Tax Foundation, a total of 18 states issued rebates last year: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

RELATED | Read this before choosing someone to do your taxes

Atlanta News First received this statement from the Internal Revenue Service Wednesday:

The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022; we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers. There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex. We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.

For taxpayers uncertain about the taxability of their state payments, the IRS recommends they wait until additional guidance is available or consult with a reputable tax professional. For taxpayers and tax preparers with questions, the best course of action is to wait for additional clarification on state payments rather than calling the IRS. We also do not recommend amending a previously filed 2022 return.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
1 dead after car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges

Latest News

Troup County School System
Troup County School System announces changes to athletic game policies
Growth & Developments continues in Mill District
Growth and developments continue in Mill District in Columbus
Growth & Developments continues in Mill District
Growth & Developments continues in Mill District
Thursday February 9, is the 3rd annual Black History Panel Discussion. This event will be held...
United Way to host third annual Black History Panel Discussion