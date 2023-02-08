Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say

Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to authorities in Harris County, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth English, impeding traffic while walking on a roadway on Feb. 3.

English was taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation revealed 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for English’s arrest.

The 55-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail with court and bond information currently pending, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
1 dead after car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims