POLICE: Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn on lockdown due to armed suspect
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Auburn police say there is a heavy police presence near Aubie Drive and Academy Drive.
They say units are searching for a reportedly armed subject described as a 5′6″ male, wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt and black boots.
If you believe you have seen the subject in the area, do not approach. Call 911.
