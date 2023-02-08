Business Break
Rain Will Stay Longer Than Expected

Elise’s Forecast
Rainy conditions into the weekend.
Rainy conditions into the weekend.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shift in the atmosphere will leave us with more rain for the end of the week than originally anticipated. Things will be overall dry and warm tonight, but the rain will start very early tomorrow morning. This will be pushed by a cold front, and we could see a few thunderstorms along with it, but not expecting much, if any, in the way of severe weather. The front will stall out just south of the Valley, leaving us with more waves of rain through Thursday night and throughout the day Friday. This will mostly be confined to our southeastern counties, but I would keep the rain gear around through Saturday just in case. A second system will rush in right behind the first bringing more showers throughout the day Saturday and overnight into the early parts of Sunday. This will keep us from seeing the big cool down we had expected, though Saturday and Sunday should still be in the mid to upper 50s. We will see a brief break from the gloom for the rest of Sunday and for the first two days of the next work week (yes, including Valentine’s Day!), before more waves of rain move in late Tuesday night. This first shot of showers will move out early Wednesday and leave you with one more dry spell before the end of the next work week gets more rain.

